New Lidl to be built in Chichester

Plans for a new Lidl in Chichester have been put to the district council.

The discount food chain is named in proposals for a 2,125 sqft store just round the corner from its existing site near Sainsbury’s in Portfield Way.

If approved, the store will be the first retailer confirmed for Phase 2 of the Barnfield Drive retail park development between Westhampnett Road and Chichester Crematorium.

A new roundabout would be built opposite Church Lane to access the new Lidl car park of 133 spaces, a plan that caused contention when it was put forward last year.

According to the application, ‘design works for this roundabout have been completed and are currently out to tender with construction works due to commence this year with a mid-2019 completion date’.

It is not yet clear whether the new Lidl would replace or operate alongside the current Lidl store in Portfield Way.

The Observer has approached Lidl for comment.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said he hoped to give a response tomorrow.

For the purposes of planning, the new Lidl site is being put forward separately to the rest of Barnfield Drive Phase 2 in a section named Phase 2A.

A design and access statement in the application stated: “The vision for the site is to create an exceptionally high quality, sustainable retail destination to compliment the recently completed Phase 1 retail areas in a landscaped, parkland setting, able to accommodate retailers who wish to locate in Chichester but who are unable to find suitable premises.

“The site 2A plans will create approximately 75 (full-time equivalent) positions, generating at least £1.06m per annum, and bring investment and regeneration to the area.”

Developer The Brookhouse Group has already successfully applied to partially develop the Phase 2 site, which was approved in principle in 2016 but still had no definite market interest earlier this year.

Phase 1 is already home to Lidl competitor Aldi, which opened last year.

See planning application reference 18/01568/REM