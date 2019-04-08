New coffee shop opens at Bognor railway station

A brand-new coffee shop has opened its doors for the first time inside Bognor Regis railway station.

The coffee shop said in a tweet: "Hi Coffee Express Bognor Regis Train Station now open! Your warm welcome has been wonderful! We are proud to be here, to welcome, to serve! The Hi Coffee Way #BognorRegis."

Chairman of the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District, Paul Wells, and said: "It's really great news that we have a new vendor in there. I think it has been crying out for it for a long time.

"It's really positive for the railway station and for the travellers."