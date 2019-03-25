Mystery surrounds apparent closure of Chichester store

Speculation is growing that a store in Chichester has been closed, only two months after it was opened.

Mr Arkwright’s Tool Emporium was opened in January by Susan and David Corben to fill a 'gap in the city centre for the community to visit a friendly and helpful hardware store', according to the store's Facebook page.

Mr Arkwrights Tool Emporium, Southgate, Chichester

However, the shop, based in Southgate, has been shut for a number of weeks with a sign on the store stating: "Sorry we're closed."

As evident in the pictures above, the inside of the shop seems to be empty.

The Observer has contacted the store's head office but we have so far been unable to receive confirmation that the store has been shut permanently.

