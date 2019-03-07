Latest tech on display at IT Expo event in the Solent

The latest in IT and audio visual equipment will be on display as schools and businesses are invited to a special expo event at No Man’s Forts in the Solent.

Transparent Communications is hosting its annual IT Tech Expo on Wednesday, March 20 where some of the world’s leading manufacturers will be showcasing the latest technology. Various IT solutions including managed print, wireless networking, CCTV and giant interactive screen will be exhibited, along with exclusive drone flying demonstrations, robotics, coding and security.

Business leaders, IT managers and headteachers from across Sussex are invited to the free event running between midday and 4pm where visitors can not only talk to industry experts, but also enjoy the facilities of the unique Solent venue. Visitors with a little more free time can opt to stay back until 7pm with the Portsmouth-based Transparent team and make the most of the free bar as the sun sets over the Solent.

Director of Transparent Communications, Richard Warwick, said: “At our 2019 IT Tech expo we will be showcasing a wonderful selection of the industry’s best technology. Attendees will get to meet with the brands, get hands on with the products and gain unique insight into the technology developments most relevant to their school or business over the coming months.”

“As well as the chance to test out some of the latest tech there will also be a guided tour of the fort - one of the most unique venues on the south coast. All guests are treated to lunch, refreshments and a prize draw, so it really is an event not to be missed for anyone involved in IT purchasing”

“Our Expo has grown year on year and it is a great supplement to any of the annual trade shows in London, where you can discuss things in a more personal setting.”

For more information about the IT Expo or to book a place contact Transparent Communications on 0800 699 0022 or sales@transparent-uk.com.