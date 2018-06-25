Katie Loxton shop set to open in Chichester

Katie Loxton is due to open its first store in the south of England in Chichester on Saturday.

The contemporary lifestyle brand, with an original range of gifts including scented candles, bags and accessories and their sell-out ‘perfect pouches’ featuring the popular Avery bag and the Florrie tassel pouch, opens its 93 East Street shop at 10am.

A statement from the company said: “Following the huge success of the Carlisle store launch in 2016, Chichester is the first Katie Loxton store in the South of England and the brand hope to continue to grow and expand with further stores across the UK in the very near future.

“Since its launch in 2008, the brand has tripled its business year on year and has amassed a global following of loyal customers and influencers.

“Today Katie has stockists located across Europe as well as a successful online retail site.”

The recent history of the shop can be found here:

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/business/ernest-jones-looks-to-move-into-chichester-mothercare-store-1-7984538

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/business/opening-date-set-for-chichester-jeweller-1-8234747