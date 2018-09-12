John Lewis Chichester recruiting Christmas workers

John Lewis Chichester is looking for 24 temporary staff ahead of the busiest shopping period of the year.

Positions are open at a variety of departments including the Christmas Shop, fashion, and technology, plus behind-the-scenes roles.

In addition to branch roles, John Lewis also has temporary warehouse and driver vacancies available across its distribution networks.

Rachel Wardell, branch manager for John Lewis Chichester said: “Christmas is the most important and exciting time of year at John Lewis and Partners.

“We’re looking for people who will give our customers the special service they come to us for; whether they want help finding gifts or picking up a click and collect order.”

All Christmas temps will receive training customer service training. Applicants should visit www.jlpjobs.com.