India Gate homes plan withdrawn

A planning application for India Gate in Merston to be turned into housing has been withdrawn.

Mrs Roslyn Georgiades had sought for permission for the restaurant, off the A259, to be allowed to be turned into a four-bedroom house, as well as three two-bedroom houses, but a letter from the planning officer made it clear it would be recommended for refusal, and the application has now been withdrawn.

India Gate remains open but the building remains listed for sale for £395,000.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/business/india-gate-looks-set-to-close-1-8408713