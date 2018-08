Sussex Roads Police has appealed for witnesses after cows went missing from a field in Chilgrove earlier this year.

After the cows were sent to their field in the West Dean parish, they escaped into the underground and have been missing since.

On Twitter, Sussex Roads Police said: “Today, still wanted by the farmer they survive by eating other grass. If you have seen them, if you can help, and if you can find them quote cad 129 of 22/8 #ch287.”