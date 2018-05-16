Green light for new KFC with drive-thru at Fontwell

A KFC with drive-thru is set to come to Fontwell despite objections being raised regarding access, traffic and concern it would see an 'increased risk of public health and environmental problems'.

The plans (WA/88/17/PL) which were originally for 24-hour use at the Little Chef site, submitted in January, were listed in the latest decisions published by Arun District Council.

Walberton Parish Council objected citing adverse impact of 'the likely increased use of 'drive-thru' traffic', the conflict it could cause with the proposed GTR factory at the nearby Dandara site and issues caused by litter.

Seven further objections were also recorded, they listed the proximity to housing, additional noise, fears the site would 'attract late night antisocial behaviour' and the fact there are already 24 hour food outlets at Crossbush, Bognor and Chichester (McDonalds) and a KFC drive through at Bognor and Chichester.

Asking 'is this not sufficient?' It added: "Why not extend the opening hours of the KFC in Bognor or Chichester both of which are sited in non-residential areas?"

These objections also raised concern about an increase in rubbish in the local area as a result and queried: "Why is the council encouraging unhealthy fast food outlets to open close to housing aimed at family living?"

They called on the council to 'stop ruining rural communities with tacky town centre fast food joints'.

In reply, the officers' report stated that County Highways have no objection to the proposal in terms of access, conflict with road users or use of the lay-by.

It added that the application was not for a change of use as a restaurant use already exists at the premises, and stated the 'use would benefit from this location since it requires a location close to a busy road'.

"The council as the local planning authority has no control over commercial decisions to provide fast food outlets," it stated, adding: "The environmental health officer is satisfied that with appropriate conditions imposed the proposal would not unacceptably affect residential amenities, public health or rubbish related issues. The hedging/planting on the site boundaries which provides a habitat for wildlife is not proposed to be altered."

It also noted, under changes and updates, that the opening hours should be restricted to 7am to 10pm.

The approval of the plans is subject to six conditions, including that work begins within three years, and four informatives. See HERE for more.

Let us know what you think of the news by emailing news@bognor.co.uk