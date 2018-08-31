‘Great sadness’ as Look and Sea Centre in Littlehampton goes into administration

The Look and Sea Centre in Littlehampton has gone into administration.

Andrew McLachlan, chairman of Look & Sea Ltd, released a statement which said: “It is with great sadness that the Board of Look and Sea have to inform you that we have placed the business in the hands of insolvency practitioners and must cease trading.

“The volunteer Board and their advisers have tried their utmost to avoid this outcome, but, sadly, our figures have been such that we are unable to see how we could continue to trade.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly. You will have heard in the recent past of bigger firms than Look and Sea having to close parts of their businesses owing to the very challenging retail environment. We are not immune from the same pressures, and have the added factor, in a seaside town, of being very weather-dependent.

“We wish to thank the dedicated staff team and the volunteers and also thank the loyal customers who have supported us over many years.

“Arun District Council, who own the building, have been informed and have been helpful and supportive, but the state of our finances means we are not in a position to continue.

“We have appointed White Maund to administer the closing down of the business. For further information please contact: info@whitemaund.co.uk.”