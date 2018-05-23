Got a spare £2.6 million? Warblington Castle is up for sale

A SEVEN-bedroom detached house and the remains of an historic tower in Havant, is up for sale for £2.6m.

Warblington Castle is a listed country house and lies in un-spoilt rural surroundings and has a rich history.

In the 15th Century the castle was owned by the 16th Earl of Warwick, Richard Neville, famously known as the King Maker for his role in the War of the Roses.

After his death the property passed into the hands of the 17th Earl of Warwick, Edward Plantagenet, who was executed by Henry VII following his victory at Bosworth Field – after which the castle was confiscated by the Crown.

It later belonged to Edward’s sister Margaret, who was granted a title in her own right, the Countess of Salisbury.

It was Margaret who set about building a newly-fortified manor house and moat, the remains of which can still be seen in the grounds today. Margaret was a devout Catholic and her son Reginald, who later became Archbishop of Canterbury under Mary I, became a very public opponent to Henry’s marriage to Anne Boleyn.

The turmoil of the reformation and Margaret’s Catholicism caused her to be accused of treason. Yet again Warblington Castle was confiscated by the Crown and Margaret was imprisoned in the tower for some years before being executed at the age of 67 in 1541.

The property was then granted to Sir Richard Cotton and as the family was loyal to the Crown it stayed with them until the political upheaval of the Civil War.

The Cotton family were Royalists and this resulted in the manor being demolished by Parliamentarian forces although one turret of the gate house was left, apparently to aid navigation for ships in Langstone Channel.

Today the tower, part of the gate and drawbridge support still survive.

In addition to the building itself what remains of the moat can still be seen in the surrounding grounds.

The house has exposed stonework, stone flagged floors and exposed beams.

Generous hallways and landings lead to light and spacious rooms.

Warblington Castle is marketed by Jackston Stops via OnTheMarket.com and has a guide price of £2.6m. View the property here.