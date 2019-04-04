Chichester hospital calls for friendly volunteers

A hospital shop is on a mission to hire friendly volunteers to serve patients, staff and visitors.

The Friends of St Richard’s have several vacancies for new helpers to join the team who staff the popular shop and trolley service which runs through various wards on a daily basis.

The duties of a volunteer include handling money, sorting orders and filling shelves but most importantly providing a friendly face for all who entre the hospital’s doors.

Friends of Chichester Hospitals, Cheery Harrop, said: “I have been a volunteer at St Richards for more than six years and it is such a lovely atmosphere to work in.

“It is so important to make sure that patients feel nothing is too much trouble whilst they get better here.”

Profit from every purchase made at the shop and on each trolley visit is spent of the vital pieces of a equipment that the hospital needs. Friend, Jane Ramage, added: “We are a genuinely friendly group of people who give our time to support our local hospital and it is a rewarding way to give something back to the community.”

In the shop volunteers work shifts of three hours at a time to operate its general running Monday through till Friday, but the trolley is taken round daily in pairs of volunteers for two and a half hours each morning.

To apply for a volunteer role please contact admin@friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk or alternatively call the hospital shop on 01243-784414.