Chichester furniture store to close

Furniture retailer Multiyork is closing its Chichester store.

It is unclear when the East Street store will shut, staff there said.

Multiyork went into administration in November, putting a reported 547 jobs under threat across its 50 stores nationwide.

The company is owned by the Wade family, which also owns Feather & Black, which also entered administration last month.

Feather & Black’s head office and warehouse is in Chichester and the future of its reported 123 staff there is uncertain.

Duff & Phelps, administrator for both, has been contacted for comment.