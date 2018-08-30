Bognor Wetherspoon's to cut prices for a day

A Bognor pub will reduce prices for one day in a fight against VAT.

Wetherspoon's pub, The Hatter's Inn in Queensway, said it will be cutting the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Thursday September 13 in bid to highlight the 'benefit of tax reduction' in the hospitality industry.

Pub manager Charlotte Blanchard said: "We are proud to support the campaign to reduce the level of VAT within the pub industry.

"Customers coming to the pub on Thursday September 13 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently.

"A reduction in the level of VAT on a long-term basis will generate growth and create jobs in the important leisure and hospitality sector and help the high street, of which pubs are an integral part."

