Bognor Regis' Nationwide announces reopening following refurbishment

Bognor Regis' Nationwide has today announced it is reopening following an 'extensive refurbishment' (Monday March 18).

The building society branch, located at 44 High Street, said it had been refurbished to feel more spacious, with an 'informal layout' to help members do their banking in a way that suits them.

Matt Stanley, branch manager at Nationwide Building Society said: "We're really pleased to be reopening our branch, and with the new design we'll be able to offer a better member experience.

"We recognise the changing needs of members and the ways in which we can help them in today's busy lifestyles. Some of our members like interacting face-to-face with our people, that's why re're rolling out new formats with larger areas for open plan meetings and private pods for those who prefer more privacy.

"We also have the technology such as tablets for customers who want the ability to self-serve."

As well as the conversational areas, members have access to the latest technology, including free wi-fi, access to Nationwide’s Internet Bank via iPads, and Nationwide Now technology1, the Society’s high-definition video link providing access to specialist advisers.

The branch will also be holding an official launch on Saturday April 13 for existing and new members with the local mayor, Cllr Stephen Reynolds in attendance.

The branch team will be raising money between now and the opening day for local charity My Sisters House, which offers services to women - from help with going back to work and money advice to domestic abuse support. Activities will include a cake sale and raffle, with collection boxes in branch.