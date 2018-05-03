Bognor bar 'overwhelmed' by support after licence issues

A statement has been issued by a Bognor bar to thank residents, the town council and the Business Improvement District team for the support.

It follows yesterday's Arun District Council licensing sub-committee meeting which discussed the multiple licence breaches that have been found at TAO, on the High Street, since it opened just before Christmas.

The message, posted on the premises' social media, said: "Just to be clear, all breaches have been addressed and we're working hard with the ADC to prevent any further issues, and on simply making TAO the best place it can be, for you, for us and for our neighbours."

It added that the team felt 'incredibly fortunate, grateful and overwhelmed' by the outpouring of support it had received over the last 24 hours with 'an endless amount of positive texts, emails and messages'.

"More than anything this has made us so so proud to have invested in a town (our hometown), that is full of people who are willing to fight for TAO and for a better place," it continued.

"Seriously you are all a bunch of legends."

"We want to give an extended thanks to the Bognor Regis Town Council and the Bognor Regis BID team (Business Improvement District) for their continued support."

It ended with a promise that 'it's business as usual' for now.

"As they say in life… nothing is easy. But who wants nothing? Let’s keep fighting for this town, all the new fantastic businesses, and our growing day and night-time economy."

Let us know what you think, email news@bognor.co.uk