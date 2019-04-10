Arun sees drop in new homes in 2018

Fewer new houses are being built in Arun, data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has revealed.

This bucks the trend for England, where home completions were at their highest level for a decade in 2018.

Home completions were at their highest level for a decade in 2018 across England

| Read more – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram leaves man open to vile abuse; Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City fan and action picture gallery; and Hundreds with vitamin D deficiency admitted to hospital at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust |

The latest Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures show 570 houses were completed in Arun during in 2018, down from 700 the previous year.

The figures only include new homes.

In Arun, private developers funded 86 per cent of all new homes, while housing associations paid for the rest.

Alongside completed homes, building started on a further 520 sites in Arun between January and December 2018, down from 580 during the same period in 2017.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said the Government needed to strengthen its efforts to meet its target of 300,000 new homes a year.

She said: “The fact housebuilding rates have picked up since the start of the decade is a welcome sign, but the Government still needs to make giant strides.

“To achieve this, it simply cannot rely on private developers alone – building social homes must be top of the agenda.”

Nationally, new home completions are on the rise.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, put the nationwide increase down to the Government improving conditions for developers.

He said: “Successive governments have helped create a much more positive policy environment, that has allowed the industry to invest with confidence in the people and land needed to build more homes.

“All indicators suggest we will see further increases in output and planning permission for new homes.

“Unlike the second hand market, new home sales have generally remained resilient to the ongoing uncertainty, but clearly demand for new homes is reliant on a level of economic stability.”

The National Federation of Builders, warned that a ‘poorly managed exit from the EU will create labour and work shortages’.

Nationally house building has mostly decreased since the 1960s. The early part of this decade saw house building at its lowest peacetime level since the 1920s.

• Report by Miguel Rodriguez, data reporter