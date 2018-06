A bus collided with a shop in South Street last night, damaging the building.

Police said officers were called to the incident at around 5pm yesterday (June 28) following reports of the vehicle colliding with Russell and Bromley.

The damage to Russell and Bromley

The building was damaged however there were no injuries and the road was blocked for around 40 minutes, a police spokesman added.

Stagecoach and Russell and Bromley have been approached for comment.