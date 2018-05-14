Burglars target Felpham and Bognor cafés

Sussex Police has confirmed investigations are ongoing following a break-in at Felpham business.

A spokeman said officers were called at 11.09am on May 9 to Boathouse Café, Blakes Road, and that entry was believed to have been gained by smashing a window around 1am.

Forensics attended the scene and enguiries continue, they added.

It comes just days after an attempted break-in at West Park Cafe, Silverston Avenue.

The police spokesman said the roller shutters on the front door were damaged in the incident, which is reported to have occurred between 6pm on May 5 and 8.30am on May 6.

Crime prevention advice has been given to the cafe staff, they added.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 345 of 06/05 (West Park) or 398 of 09/05 (Boathouse).