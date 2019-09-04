Bupa Dental Care in Bognor to reopen after fire - this is when

Bupa is working hard to reopen its dental clinic in Bognor following a fire last week, a spokesman has said.

No one was injured in the fire at the Bupa Dental Care Bognor in Belmont Street, which broke out at 11.10am last Wednesday.

The fire service confirmed that two crews extinguished a fire in a ground floor space of the building.

Firefighters confirmed the fire was of accidental ignition.

A spokesman for Bupa Dental Care thanked the team at the practice and the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for ‘their assistance, keeping everyone safe and evacuating the practice quickly’.

Nin Lasham, area manager, confirmed today that the practice remained closed but said: “We’ve been working hard to get the practice back up and running, and will open again early next week.

“We’re very grateful for everyone bearing with us and, once back in the practice, we’ll be contacting people to reschedule their appointments.

"In the meantime, anyone requiring emergency treatment should call 01243 823 880 and one of our nearby Bupa practices will be able to help.”

