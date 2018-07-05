Building merchant gift timber to students

The Chichester and Bognor Regis branches of Covers have donated materials and kitchen units to help students studying carpentry.

The timber and builders’ merchant, is a long-term supporter of the college having been involved for many years, including sponsoring three awards at the college’s Construction Prize Giving in June 2017.

The new sponsorship agreement will continue the work Covers does to encourage and inspire students hoping to undertake a career in the timber and construction trades.

Henry Green, Managing Director at Covers, said: “At Covers we are extremely proud of our highly skilled team. It is only through courses like those offered by Chichester College that we can continue to welcome new professionals into the trade.

“We are really keen to support and encourage the next generation so that they can develop their skills and be part of such a rewarding industry. We wish the students the very best of luck.”