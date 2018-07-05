Brownies held tea party to support democracy and equality

A girlguiding group held a tea party to celebrate 100 years of women being able to vote.

First Pagham and Aldwick Brownies held an ‘EqualiTeas’ tea party in aid of equal rights to vote including 90 years since the Representation of the People Act became law, which gave all men and women over 21 an equal right to vote.

‘EqualiTeas’ was developed by the Houses of Parliament as part of its Education and Engagement Service.

It is an initiative to get communities together to share, debate and celebrate what equality means to them.

Tea parties are a long tradition as part of the campaign for equal votes.

Historically, tea parties were hotbeds of political activism.

It was one of the few ways women could meet without men to discuss and plan.

The leading suffrage organisations used tea parties and tea shops as central elements in their campaigning.

They were excellent spaces to increase awareness, discuss tactics and raise money.

The Brownies invited a variety of guests to their EqualiTeas tea party.

They were joined by officials such as the chair of Arun District Council, Cllr Alan Gammon, the deputy mayor of Bognor Regis, Phil Woodall, his consort Steve Hearn and cllr Jeanette Warr, and Aldwick parish councillor cllr Mrs Rufey.

As well as Girlguiding Bognor Regis division commissioner Karen Railton, guiding friends and members of the Trefoil Guild, as well as their families.

Everyone who attended was treated to plenty of tea and cake.

They also joined in discussions and activities that got them thinking about equality and democracy .

These included the right to vote, when women first got the vote, when men and women gained equal voting rights and the mismatch of our demography with the composition of MPs in the Houses of Parliament and members of the House of Lords.

Guests were also asked ‘When I’m Prime Minister I would’. This elicited a fantastic selection of responses from the children that included:

“See unicorns every day.”

“To let homeless not be homeless.”

“Reintroduce National Service.”

“Eat chocolate every day.”

“Make everything fair.”

“Make an English space programme”.

“The tea party was a great success. Our councillors expressed their delight in the interest the Brownies were taking in finding out about democracy and equality,” said Angela Purser, leader of First Pagham and Aldwick Brownies.