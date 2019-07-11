British Heart Foundation calls out to fundraisers to take on Goodwood’s Motor Circuit

Staff from the The British Heart Foundation are calling on people to help support their fundraising through a unique bike ride.

Participants of all ages and athletic abilities are being invited to ride along Goodwood’s Motor Circuit on Sunday, July 28, to raise as much money as possible in support of the charity.

The ride, which has been running for 21 years, has always raised an impressive amount and this year the charity is hoping it will raise at least £10,000 to help fund life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The iconic 2.4 mile track will be open from on the day from 10am to 5pm and will be free from the usual visiting motorised vehicles.

As well as those taking part the charity is hoping to seek volunteers to help keep participants safe, to support registration and to give out medals once riders are finished.

British Heart Foundation fundraising manager, Hannah Miller, said: “It is set to be a really fantastic day and we hope to see lots of people coming together on two or three wheels to join help us beat heartbreak from heart and circulatory diseases.

“Events like this simply couldn’t take place without the support of dedicated BHF volunteers, so if you are interested in helping out and can spare at least three hours on the day – do get in touch for more information.”

For more on volunteering contact Hannah Miller on 07714069130 or email millierh@bhf.org.uk.