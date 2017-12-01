Brewery ‘evaluating options’ over closed West Wittering pub

A brewery chain is ‘evaluating its options’ over a closed pub.

Last week the tenants of the Old House at Home in West Wittering posted on Facebook that it would not be reopening after Punch had sold the building to an ‘unknown buyer’.

In a statment, Punch said: “The previous publican left the Old House at Home and it is our obligation to ensure that the building is in a safe, legal and compliant condition.

“Following our inspection of the site, we found that there are some works required before we can reopen the premises.

“Punch are now evaluating our options for this site going forward.”