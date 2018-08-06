Boy and his father rescued from water in Pagham

A five-year-old boy and his father had to be rescued after their kayak capsized and sunk near Pagham this afternoon.

Selsey Coastguard said its crew and an Inshore Lifeboat were tasked to the incident at around 12.30pm in the water off Mulberry at Pagham.

Both casualties had been helped by a passing paddle boarder.

Writing on their Facebook page, Selsey Coastguard said: "Inshore Lifeboat recovered the two casualties from the paddle boarder and gave first aid, both casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance to be monitored and checked over as they had both swallowed a lot of sea water."

The incident has led to warnings from the coastguard about the importance of life jackets and buoyancy aids.

Selsey Coastguard added: "The 5 year old was wearing a buoyancy aid however the father wasn't, and was very lucky that there was a paddle boarder that had spotted them and was able to help them.

"The father was tired, exhausted and was also suffering from shock and had swallowed a lot of sea water.

"Lifejackets and buoyancy aids aren't just for kids and should be worn by everyone - it doesn't matter how good a swimmer you are! It could be the difference between life and death and they could save your life.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard! #999Coastguard #Volunteers #AlwaysOnCall."