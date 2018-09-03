Bosham company to drive Star Wars X-Wing Fighter from Margate to Corfu

Star Wars characters from a Bosham company are all set to drive a 20-year-old car converted into an X-Wing Fighter from Margate to Corfu to raise money for charity.

This is the second year industrial equipment supplier Heat Load has taken part in the Dumball Rally to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Cars and their drivers must be in fancy dress and Heat Load has chosen Star Wars as their theme. Picture by Derek Martin

Teenage Cancer Trust said on their website that the 'cavalcade of fancy dress mayhem', which starts in Dreamland in Margate on September 14, will bring the seaside town to a 'standstill'.

Dave Wolfenden, Heat Load director, said: "Last year’s rally had us driving a fleet of ageing Mahindra Jeeps across India. Our car raised £7,500; the event in total raised over £150k.

"For this year’s rally we are driving from Margate to Corfu, in a car costing no more than £500."

Dave, who is dressing up as Darth Vader, added: "Our 20-year old Peugeot 406 has been converted into a X-Wing Fighter and we will be dressed as various Star Wars characters.

"So far we have raised nearly £9,000 from a variety of sources; sponsorship from companies, taking part in a Tough Mudder (which nearly killed me), running a donation bar at Goodwood FoS campsite, several boot sales and donations from friends and colleagues."

Heat Load's target for their car is £10,000 but they 'hope to exceed this'.

"We have paid all of the costs, none of our sponsorship goes toward the cost of taking part," Dave said.

The Dumball Rally route. Picture contributed

On route (pictured) the company hope to visit orphanages in 'less fortunate' countries to 'hand out stuff we have collected already'.

Dave said: "So far our sponsors include B&W Engineering, Red Engineering, Grattes Brothers, Phoenix ME, Kew Electrical (Chichester), Smiths Environmental Products, Secantor, Limbo (Bosham), AVG Power, Harwoods Group (Pulborough)."

So far the Dumball has raised over £850,000 and they are 'determined to smash' the £1 million mark, but they are fully booked for this year's rally.

For more information visit https://www.teenagecancertrust.org/support-us/fundraise/events-and-challenges/adrenalin/dumball.

