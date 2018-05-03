Bognorphenia’s 2018 weekend has the wow factor

‘Just wow’ – that is how organiser Kez Bridger summed up the weekend’s Young People Our Generation Day and Bognorphenia event at Hotham Park.

She said: “It was really good.Even though I was worried about the weather everyone surprised me.”

DM1843441a.jpg. Bognorphenia at Hotham Park, Bognor. Representatives of Reptylers and children with Arnie the albino Burmese Python. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-180428-193456008

With everything from Tricky Nicky the clown to Darth Vader and friends among the entertainment, there were certainly plenty of surprises for attendees, too.

Saturday saw an estimated 250 children involved, either on stage performing or taking part in craft workshops.

Kez said: “The performers were amazing and they really enjoyed themselves.

“It is all about the young people and giving them opportunities so they gain the confidence to keep performing.

DM1843400a.jpg. Bognorphenia at Hotham Park, Bognor. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-180428-193412008

“They all worked so hard. I get a great buzz out of watching them and seeing them progress.”

One great example is Holly Gregory, from Chichester College, who performed on the Sunday. She has been given voice coaching sessions since September as part of the project.

Kez said her performance got a ‘brilliant reaction’ and really helped to bring the two days together.

Sunday also saw approximately 60 scooters take part in a ‘show and shine’ competition. The winner was a The Smith’s themed chopper which featured engravings from the Meat is Murder album.

DM1843327a.jpg. Bognorphenia at Hotham Park, Bognor. Suzanne Hill School of Dance. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-180428-193244008

Both days served up plenty of music, ranging from 106 Miles to Chicago – a Blue’s Brothers tribute act – to Adam Turner and Reuben bringing Bognor Regis into their rap performance.

Despite attendance numbers being down from previous years, as a result of the wet and cold weather, Kez said the weekend was ‘brilliant’ and raised an impressive £1,128.

“We can’t do this without support and people showing up – we are doing it for them at the end of the day.”

For more pictures see the Bognor Regis Observer out today