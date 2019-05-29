Bognor yacht club under fire for cutting hedgerow during nesting season

Bognor Regis Yacht Club has responded to allegations it illegally disturbed birds nests during nesting time by cutting back a hedgerow.

The West Sussex Wildlife Protection said birds nests belonging to a small bird, perhaps robins or blackbirds, had been revealed in the hedge in Victoria Road outside the club.

The hedgerow by the yacht club SUS-190528-163810001

Jaine Wild, a spokesman for the organisation, said the nests were protected at this time of year under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

She said: “This work to the hedgerow should not of been carried out during the nesting season.

“There is no excuse. There are many months during Autumn and Winter that hedge clearance and ground clearance can be done without the worry of bird disturbance and most home owners understand this.

“The police have been informed and will investigate.”

The hedgerow by the yacht club SUS-190528-163830001

Jaine said it was important to protect the nests as many birds will return to the same nest they have made two or three times a year in order to lay their eggs.

Responding, a spokesperson for the yacht club said the hedgerow was cut as it was ‘becoming a danger’ to members of the public.

Its statement read: “We were aware of the nesting birds, hence why the hedge cutting wasn’t finished. At no point in the maintenance of the club, or it’s surroundings would we put nesting birds or any other wildlife at risk.

“We cut as much of the hedge as possible as it was becoming a danger to members of the public due to restricted pathway and our cars leaving our car park had a very restricted view of passers by, which could have resulted in an accident.

“The cutting of the hedge will be finished once the birds have finished nesting.”