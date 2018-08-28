Bognor woman says ‘sick person’ cut her cat’s whiskers

A Bognor woman has said her cat has been left ‘timid and scared’ after its whiskers were cut as it ventured through Rose Green.

Becky Ford, has said her ‘once lively’ youngest cat, Misty, had ‘stopped eating and drinking’ and is always on guard.

Misty. Picture contributed

She added: “I woke up Sunday morning (August 19) to find that someone had got hold of my youngest cat, around a year old, and cut a few of his whiskers short.

“It was very obvious, with them looking shorter than usual and blunt.

“At first we thought he might have just broken them on something, but the way he was acting proved it was something else.

“He wouldn’t go towards any male that was in the house, and wouldn’t leave my bedroom, he never really slept, being so on guard.

“He stopped eating and drinking, and flinched whenever one of us would try to touch him.”

Becky, who lives in Rose Green, Bognor, said this may not have been the first time this has happened to her 11-month-old ‘moggy’, who doesn’t venture out far.

She added: “He had been acting weird a couple of days before, making me think he may have been approached by whoever done it before.

“He is much more himself now, but still gets a bit on edge at night time.

“We haven’t stopped him from going out, as he very much loves it out there, but we just make sure to check where he is.

“Whiskers are very important to cats, they’re for balance and many other things.”

According to ‘LiveScience’, a cat’s whiskers, or vibrissae, are a ‘well-honed sensory tool’ that help a cat see in the dark and ‘steer clear of hungry predators’.

Has the same thing happened to your cat? Get in touch at news@bognor.co.uk.

