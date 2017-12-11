Bognor trio hoping for Christmas chart success

Bognor trio Julie Gillson, Jenny Hicklin and Margaret Murphy (pictured) of The Game Makers choir, are among the 1400 voices which have joined Pop Idol winner and presenter Michelle McManus for the charity release of Sir Paul McCartney’s classic ‘We All Stand Together’.

The single, which was released in aid of 11 charities on November 24, is the first song from an album of cover songs with an ‘inspiring message of hope’, involving singers from The Games Maker Choir, The Missing People Choir (BGT Finalists 2017), The Parrs Wood High School Harmony Group (One Love Manchester) and The Greenwich and Lewisham NHS Choir (Christmas Number 1, 2015) amongst others.

The album, which will be released on December 15, is said to have got the backing of Paul McCartney’s who has waived all royalties on his song.

Michelle has labelled the album ‘an incredible project’ and one which she is ‘very proud’ to be involved with.

“We are living in a turbulent time, where building communities, hope and solidarity is so important, and what better way to do that than through song? The lyrics of ‘We All Stand Together’ will resonate with so many in 2017.”