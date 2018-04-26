Bognor Town Hall application approved

The town council has today confirmed Arun District Council has approved its application to register the Town Hall as an asset of community value.

Projects officer Sheila Hodgson said she was 'pleased' to make the announcement, expressing her thanks to all the community groups and members of the public who took the time to write letters of support for the application and fill in the survey about usage of the building.

Bognor businessman and Arun councillor Paul Wells hailed it 'good news'.

He said: "It is another safe-guard for the future.

"Obviously the town hall is a listed building but this will give the community an opportunity to buy it should the option arise."

The House of Commons Library stated the 'community right to bid' for ‘assets of community value’ was introduced by the Localism Act 2011 and means councils must maintain a list of ‘community assets’, nominated by community groups which will be given time to come up with a bid if the asset is sold.

It added: "The right to bid only applies when an asset’s owner decides to dispose of it. There is no compulsion on the owner to sell it."

