Bognor Town Council pays tribute to ‘staunch’ Dougal

Tributes have been paid to a ‘staunch’ member of Bognor Town Council who died in late December.

Dougal Maconachie served on the town council for many years, as well as being a member of Arun District Council.

He died following a long battle with illness, just four months after losing his wife, Jacqui.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council on Monday, councillor Jeanette Warr said: “I have known Dougal for quite a number of years.

“He has been a staunch member of the council and member of the town and community.

“He bore his illnesses for quite a number of years but he always had a smile and he really had a positive attitude all the way through.”

Councillor Jan Cosgrove added: “I remember he and I did not agree on a great deal but one thing you can say about Dougal is he was firm and steady.”

Mayor Phil Woodall said: “I personally had many a good chat with him and his wife Jackie in Costa Coffee where we were trying to put the town and the world to right.”

Councillor Pat Dillon said: “It was very sad that we lost Jacqui.

“I just like to think that the pair of them are together once again.”

Town clerk Glenna Frost said: “Dougal will be missed by so many, and on behalf of Bognor Regis Town Council, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”