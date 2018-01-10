Search

Bognor Town Council pays tribute to ‘staunch’ Dougal

Tributes have been paid to long serving councillor Dougal Maconachie (left), who died just four months after losing his wife Jacqui (right)
Tributes have been paid to a ‘staunch’ member of Bognor Town Council who died in late December.

Dougal Maconachie served on the town council for many years, as well as being a member of Arun District Council.

He died following a long battle with illness, just four months after losing his wife, Jacqui.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council on Monday, councillor Jeanette Warr said: “I have known Dougal for quite a number of years.

“He has been a staunch member of the council and member of the town and community.

“He bore his illnesses for quite a number of years but he always had a smile and he really had a positive attitude all the way through.”

Councillor Jan Cosgrove added: “I remember he and I did not agree on a great deal but one thing you can say about Dougal is he was firm and steady.”

Mayor Phil Woodall said: “I personally had many a good chat with him and his wife Jackie in Costa Coffee where we were trying to put the town and the world to right.”

Councillor Pat Dillon said: “It was very sad that we lost Jacqui.

“I just like to think that the pair of them are together once again.”

Town clerk Glenna Frost said: “Dougal will be missed by so many, and on behalf of Bognor Regis Town Council, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”