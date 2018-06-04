Bognor town council outlines plans for The Royal Hotel

The town council has revealed it is considering restoring The Royal Hotel as a boutique hotel, chef training facility, council offices and community space.

The announcement follows an extraordinary town council meeting on Tuesday (May 29) where councillors unanimously agreed to investigate ‘the viability of trying to save’ the historic building.

The three-storey Esplanade hotel, built in 1888, is currently on the market with planning permission for luxury flats.

In a statement, the town council said: “Having successfully purchased and restored the Picturedrome Cinema the council is keen to do the same with this iconic hotel designed by architect and surveyor Arthur Smith, who designed the Picturedrome and Reynolds Building in the town.”

The town clerk, Glenna Frost, added: “The council, through their corporate strategy, are committed to preserving the glorious heritage of our town and have a strong track record of doing so.

“If successful, it is hoped that The Royal Hotel will be brought back into use as a boutique hotel and even include training facilities for new chefs and other related staff for this industry. The council is also exploring the possibility of it being used in part for new council offices and to include space for community use.”

