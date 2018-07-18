Bognor to Brighton walk helps raise funds for Extra Cover charity

To help raise funds for a charity supporting children in need, 50 fundraising champions set off to walk from Bognor pier to Brighton pier.

To raise funds for Extra Cover Sri Lanka, a team of walkers took on the 27 mile route on Sunday, July 1. They have raised thousands of pounds.

The fundraising team in their pink shirts, supporting the charity

Matthew Hansford, who coordinates the charity in the UK, said: “We made it! Walking further than a marathon, coupled with 30 degree temperatures, increasing the risk or heat stroke and exhaustion, it was a real challenge. Everyone made it as far as they physically could and achieved their goals, every single person made an incredible effort, with the ‘magnificent 37’ completing the whole pier to pier distance. Some feet and legs were in a bad way, but the beer tasted really good at the end. It was a great day, however painful, and everyone enjoyed the challenge and the new friends they made. A massive thank you to all the donations we have received so far, we are getting close to the £10,000 target (enough to feed 500 children every school day for a year!) so every pound is so appreciated. Well done to everyone one involved, walkers, sponsors and those who turned out to support us on the way - you have all been brilliant!”

Extra Cover Sri Lanka helps more than 1,000 children at 28 poor rural schools every day by providing extra food, clean water, educational equipment, shoes, games and much more. They run six small pre-schools, help feed and resource 17 government schools, have built houses for those in need and given loans to unemployed parents.

Find out more about the charity at www.extracover.org.uk.