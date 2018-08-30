Bognor support shop to be part of national campaign

A pay-what-you-can support shop has been selected from thousands of businesses to be part of a national campaign.

A spotlight will be put on Grandads Front Room, in Bognor Regis, in the run up to Small Business Saturday on December 1 after it was named one of the campaign’s Small Biz 100 – its 100-day countdown celebrations to the event where it gives recognition to a ‘top small business’ a day on social media.

Grandads Front Room founder Danny Dawes said: “One word – humbled. That is truly the only word.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you or your place because you just don’t. I’m really, really chuffed.

“It’s not for me. I don’t look at this as a personal thing – it’s for everybody, for the community.”

Danny received the news via email about a month ago while he was sitting in the High Street shop’s kitchen/office and was allowed to announce the news last week. The subject line of the email said ‘press and social media embargo’ and at first he says he thought he was being ‘told off for something’.

“My mind just went into overdrive,” he said.

It is the only business in West Sussex and one of two across the whole of Sussex that has been chosen to be part of the campaign. Next Friday (September 7) will be its day in the spotlight and Danny said he will use it as a platform to ‘get the message of Grandads out and across’ and to ‘shout out about the Bognor community to the whole country’.

He added: “Community has given us the power to do what we do and it’s thank you to the community.

“This is thank you to the community and I promise them this doesn’t stop now – this is really just the beginning.”