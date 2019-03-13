Bognor station Radio Respect does ‘wonderful job’ supporting the community, says MP Nick Gibb

Radio Respect welcomed cllr Stephen Reynolds, the mayor of Bognor Regis, to its premises last week.

On Saturday, cllr Reynolds visited the community interest company to find out more about what the Radio Respect team does in the local community.

Chris Collins and Nick Gibb in the retro and vinyl record shop that helps to support Radio Respect

Radio Respect was established in 2013 by Chris and Caroline Collins to provide support to people who have been or are tackling mental health issues. The unique radio station broadcasts online, and is dedicated to mental health issues. All staff are volunteers, and Radio Respect relies on donations from the public as well as the small income from the retro shop the team operates. The team is hoping to raise enough funds to buy a FM licence and equipment in order to make the radio station more accessible.

MP Nick Gibb also paid Radio Respect a visit last week at the invitation of co-founder Chris. Nick Gibb said: “Radio Respect is an important local radio station that helps people with mental health issues. The organisation also helps those who are homeless with clothing and bedding and a place to meet. Chris and Caroline Collins do a wonderful job providing information and support via the internet to thousands of people who may be tackling mental health issues and I wish these dedicated and selfless people, and the volunteers who help them, continued success with everything they are doing.”

Radio Respect has been using spare space at the studio as a drop-in facility for homeless people to have something to eat, and is now moving its shop into the building where the studio is. This shop, which sells vinyl/CDs, DVDs, and other vintage/retro media including gaming, is moving into 36 Argyle Road, opposite the Bognor Food Bank.

Liz Latter, director and volunteer coordinator, said: “A lot of our volunteers suffer from mental health issues. Volunteers are referred to Radio Respect from places like The Bedale Centre and The Chichester Centre as part of their treatment. They form friendships, gain confidence and work experience. Volunteering with us prevents isolation. Then in turn our volunteers help the community in providing our radio station, shop and drop-ins.”