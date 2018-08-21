Bognor seafront to celebrate Illuminations Gala anniversary

Bognor seafront will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the town’s Illuminations Gala this weekend.

There will be a procession, which will leave West Park at 8.30pm, and a prize giving event, which will take place opposite the pier, immediately following a fireworks display at 10pm.

In the days that follow, ten new displays will be installed on columns between the Royal Norfolk Hotel and Park Road, replacing existing nautical features that are beyond economic repair.

Jason Passingham, chairman of the all-volunteer group Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, said: “We had hoped to replace this section next season, but it is was looking quite bad so we decided to bring the scheme forward.

“It’s great to be turning these on the week after the 40th Gala and it will mean that we will have done two new sections this year.”

Residents and businesses who line the route have been asked to take part by putting some lights on the front of their premises.

If you would like to join in the procession, or help with the street collection in aid of the lights, contact Greg Burt on 07739 506 275.

