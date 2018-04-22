Bognor Scouts to represent UK at European event Roverway ‘18

Two Bognor Regis scouts set to represent the UK at the European Scouting event, Roverway 2018.

Nathan Bilham and Lucy Budge will travel to the Netherlands to take part in the once in a lifetime opportunity, which sees Scouts and Guides aged 16 to 22 gather from across Europe.

Nathan Bilham

Nathan Bilham, who is 18, said: “This will be my second Roverway after going to the French one last year, which was great to meet and bond with so many new people from around the world. The event really inspired me, and I hope to make many new friends this year and try to come out of my shell a little.”

Lucy, aged 17, said: “I am really excited to be taking part in Roverway, as I have never been abroad before; I am looking forward to meeting new people from different cultures and improving my confidence.”

The UK Scout Contingent to Roverway 2018 will be made up of over 300 participants. They will join over 3,000 other young people from almostall European nations, as well as some from continents, to embark on nine days of adventure, fun and learning skills for life. All the UK scouts taking part in Roverway will gather in Amsterdam in July to see the sights on one of Europe’s major cities. The event will then move to The Hague for a beachside opening ceremony, after which UK participants will split up into small multinational teams to undertake a journey around the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg.

All 3,000 participants will then come back together at Scoutinglandgoed Zeewolde. Here all the Scouts attending the event will try a range of water activities and attend training and development sessions to help improve their skills.