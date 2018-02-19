Bognor’s KFC still open as chicken shortage closes all other West Sussex branches

Fried chicken fans across Sussex are suffering along with the rest of the UK as KFC goes through a chicken shortage.

The problem – apparently caused by delivery problems – has left just one branch of the Colonel’s empire open in West Sussex.

Bognor’s KFC is among a short list of nationwide branches that are still open.

A KFC spokesman said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”

KFC fans may also be interested to hear that the Colonel plans to open a new branch in Fontwell.