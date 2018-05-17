Bognor’s East Beach retains Seaside Award

Bognor Regis’ East Beach and Littlehampton’s Coastguards [East] Beach have retained their Seaside Awards for 2018.

The awards, by Keep Britain Tidy, recognise beaches for their fantastic facilities and cleanliness.

Arun councillors Alan Gammon and Mike Clayden with mayor Steve Reynolds

The announcement has been welcomed by Arun District Council which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the beaches.

Chairman councillor Alan Gammon, joined other dignitaries and members of the council’s foreshores team today for ceremonies at both beaches to raise the flags.

Praising the hard work of everyone involved in maintaining the beaches, he said: “These two beaches have now received this accolade for many consecutive years.

“Our staff and community groups work hard to make these beaches welcoming for local people and visitors so we’re delighted this hard work has been recognised yet again.”

Councillor Mike Clayden, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, added: “Having the Seaside Award flags flying above these beaches sends out the message that Arun has some top-quality beaches to be enjoyed by all.”

A total of 148 beaches made the standard this year, something Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people

and businesses.”

She added: “When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”

