Bognor’s anti-bullying youth club to launch this month

An anti-bullying organisation started by a young man from Bognor is launching its youth club this month.

Ben Checkley, 22, set up Sussex Against Bullying in June last year with the aim of giving children a safe environment free from bullying where they can gain confidence and meet new friends.

He said: “I hope we are able to boost people’s confidence and provide them with a place where they can have fun and get support.”

All made possible by a hefty grant from the Big Lottery Fund (BLF), the club launches May 23 at Jeneses Art Centre in Linden Road.

The club will run on Wendesdays and Saturdays, along with a summer project.

Ben said: “I have been volunteering all my life in different organisations [against bullying].

“I have been trying to set up something similar. We’re offering a youth club in Bognor.”

Earlier this year Ben was thrilled to find out that Sussex Against Bullying was being awarded £9,790 from the BLF – part of the National Lottery.

This has been instrumental in getting the youth club off the ground, Ben said.

He added: “It is all made possible because of the BLF.”

For more information or to be referred to the youth club, contact Ben on 07578534933.

READ MORE: Anti-bullying group in Bognor gets £9k lottery boost