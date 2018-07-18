Bognor road roundabout works plan put in for unbuilt business park

Plans for alterations to Bognor Road roundabout, Chichester, have been put forward in relation to a still unbuilt business park site.

Cathedral Way business park, at the former fuel depot next to the A27, will also require traffic lights both ways across the A259, a plan that was met with frustration from motorists when a formal notice to create the junction was issued last year.

It comes as new plans for a second Lidl site in Chichester cast doubt on years of planning for a ‘giant discount food store’ at the retail park.

Nevertheless, plans for A27 roadworks to facilitate Cathedral Way park appear to be moving forward, with adjustments to Bognor Road roundabout submitted to Chichester District Council on July 5 in connection with the development.

A roundabout sketch shows a widening of the southbound lane between the A27 Chichester bypass and the A259 Bognor Road on the lane approaching the business park.

The former fuel depot in Bognor Road was approved in 2016 for a similarly sized store of 2,431 sqm, after a planning committee heard an unnamed discount supermarket chain had expressed interest.

Flude Commercial, which is marketing the site, has said it is not in a position to comment on whether Lidl’s latest plans will have an impact but there was still ‘good interest’ in the site.

Last year, the letting company gave an identical statement after Aldi and Iceland confirmed new stores in Barnfield Drive in Chichester.

It comes after a fresh attempt to create 15 business units at neighbouring site Springfield Park, after a refusal of a similar plan last year.

Planning permission is being sought in principle for six main buildings of around 9,240sqm for industrial or storage use.

Parking of 211 cars, servicing and landscaping are also included in the new plans.

What will a new Lidl in Chichester mean for Bognor Road business park?

Bognor’s Hotham Park sculptures vandalised