Bognor Regis Twinning Association hosts annual Coffee Morning fun

This year’s Bognor Regis Twinning Association Coffee Morning was held at the Felpham home of Alison Merriman.

The annual event sees members chat and play garden games, and welcome anyone interested in learning about the association.

The association is twinned with three European towns - St. Maur des Fosses near Paris, the German town of Weil am Rhein near to Berlin, and the town of Trebbin situated in the south west corner of Germany adjoining the Swiss. French borders.

For more information about the Bognor Regis Twinning Association, visit the website at bognortwinning.co.uk or email bognortwinning@yahoo.co.uk.