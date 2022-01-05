Bognor Regis support worker's plea to find couple who helped her after she collapsed

Johanna Vaananen was walking alone along London Road at around 8.50pm on December 21 when she collapsed, hitting her head on the floor.

She was assisted by a passing Bognor Regis couple, who contacted the emergency services and drove her back to her Littlehampton home. Now, she is reaching out to make contact.

"(The couple) called an ambulance for me, but they were told it would take two hours for it to arrive and they were like 'no way'," Miss Vaananen said. "So I gave them my address and they drove me straight home. But, in the condition I was in, I didn't ask for their name or their number or anything. All I remember about them really is that they were a man and a woman and they were British."

Joanna Vaananen (right) is trying to identify a couple her helped her return safely home after she collapsed in the town centre

Now on the road to recovery, the support worker wants to thank the couple who made sure she got home safely.

"I wouldn't know what to say to them, to be honest, I'd probably ask what kind of wine they prefer, so I can send them a case," she said. "But they can't know how much they've helped me and I want to tell them."

When Ms Vaananen returned home, she discovered that her mobile phone and bank card were missing. "Enquiries revealed her card had been used for a number of low-value transactions in shops after the incident," a police spokesperson said.