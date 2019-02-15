Bognor Regis service offers support to people with sight loss

4Sight Vision Support is aiming to make a positive difference for people living with sight loss in Bognor Regis and across West Sussex.

They have three resource centres in the county including the Bognor Regis Vision Support Centre based at their head office in Victoria Drive.

Whether you need information, practical or emotional support, equipment advice or just a chat with one of their trained team of outreach workers, they are there to help.

They also host many social clubs and activities for people living with sight loss; from tai chi to tech clubs, kitchen clubs, as well peer-to-peer support groups which include information groups on eye conditions such as macular degeneration for example.

Why not join their new ‘chat, cake & coffee morning’ held at the Bognor Regis Vision Support Centre on the last Friday of each month, 10am–11.30am.

This drop-in session welcomes all people living with sight loss, including family, friends and carers and offers a chance to learn more about our services in a relaxed and friendly environment.

They can also demonstrate and provide daily living and low vision aids, including large print stationery, task lighting, talking clocks and watches, kitchen aids as well as electronic magnifiers and assistive technology.

To get in touch call 01243 828555 or visit www.4sight.org.uk

Find them at Bognor Regis Vision Support Centre, 36 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, PO21 2TE. The centre is open Monday to Thursday, 10am-2pm.

Please note that the services that are delivered from this centre are not affected by the closure of the 4Sight charity shop in York Road.

Follow the work 4Sight Vision Support do on their website and social media pages @4SightVS.