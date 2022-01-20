Bognor Regis road closed following collision
Police closed a Bognor Regis road following a collision this morning (Thursday, January 20) it has now been reopened.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 10:45 am
North Bersted Street was closed by officers following the collision.
Motorists were advised to find alternative routes.
Traffic sources show that traffic is coping well in the area but there are some minor delays going towards Rowan Way.
Arun Police made the announcement on Twitter this morning: "North Bersted Street #B2259 in #BognorRegis is currently closed due to an accident. Please find an alternative route."