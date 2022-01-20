Bognor Regis road closed following collision

Police closed a Bognor Regis road following a collision this morning (Thursday, January 20) it has now been reopened.

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 10:45 am

North Bersted Street was closed by officers following the collision.

Motorists were advised to find alternative routes.

Traffic sources show that traffic is coping well in the area but there are some minor delays going towards Rowan Way.

Picture courtesy of Arun Police

Arun Police made the announcement on Twitter this morning: "North Bersted Street #B2259 in #BognorRegis is currently closed due to an accident. Please find an alternative route."

Bognor RegisSussexMotoristsTwitter