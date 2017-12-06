Bognor regeneration ‘set to move a step closer’

Plans to transform Hothamton car park into the ‘spectacular’ Gardens by the Sea concept is ‘set to move a step closer’ next week, according to Arun District Council.

Bognor Regis Regeneration Sub Committee on December 14 will see councillors asked to approve the delivery of the redevelopment, which is described as ‘a key step’ in the progression of the plans.

Councillor Phil Hitchins, chairman of Bognor Regis Regeneration Sub Committee, said it would be ‘an exciting day for those of us who have been involved in the town over many years’.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the new park take shape as it will create an attractive green corridor from town to seafront.

“The quality of the design shines through, and the existing park area will be enlarged and transformed with new play and leisure facilities. Many of the features have been on the public’s wish list for the town such as the water play facility,” he added.

Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council, also expressed her ‘delight’ that there are now ‘firm plans’ to deliver the first phase of the Gardens by the Sea project.

She said the ‘aspirational quality and scope of the scheme’ clearly showed the council’s ‘high ambitions for Bognor Regis’.

“The park will transform the public space and the much-needed residential accommodation and business opportunities will attract people to the town.”

The Gardens by the Sea concept plans for both the Regis Centre and Hothamton sites were previously approved by Arun District Council Cabinet Members in February 2017.

The plans for the Hothamton site include the new Linear Park which looks to create a ‘green link’ for pedestrians from the town to the pier, alongside residential accommodation and commercial premises such as cafes, offices or shops on the ground floor.

In a statement, Arun District Council said the recent public consultation on the draft plans saw more than 400 people engage and that the new enlarged park was ‘well-received’.

It added that the health authority is yet to decide whether or not the existing GP facility currently on this site will be relocated.

