Bognor Regis public toilets are closed due to a lack of water supply this morning (Friday July 6).

Arun District Council tweeted: “Bedford Street Public Toilets, Bognor Regis are currently closed due to a lack of water supply. ADC are working hard to rectify the situation as soon as we can. We apologise for any ‘inconvenience’ this may cause and thank you for your patience.”

A list of public toilets run by ADC can be found here.

New toilets on Bognor Regis’ seafrontare currently being built.