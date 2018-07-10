Bognor pub subject of plans for ten flats

A Bognor Regis pub could make way for ten flats if planning permission is granted.

An outline application details the demolition and conversion of the existing public house, The Richmond Arms, London Road, into residential accommodation to form ‘ten residential flats over 3.5 storeys’.

The documents for the plans (BR/142/18/OUT) include a ‘viability statement’ which stated the loss of the pub ‘would not be detriment to the local area’.

It added that the building is now in ‘very poor condition’ and that trade has become ‘particularly challenging’ recently due to several new bars and entertainment facilities opening in the town centre.

The comment deadline for the plans is August 2 with a decision due by October 2.

For more see www.arun.gov.uk.

What do you think of the plans? Email your views to news@bognor.co.uk