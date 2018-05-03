Bognor music festival promises the wow-factor

A music festival of colour’, that is how the team of six university students behind this Saturday’s Unite4Sight event describe it.

Taking place at Hotham Park, from 11am to 5pm, it will raise funds for the charity 4Sight Vision Support.

The event management students are planning and running what they state will be ‘a family fun day event with lots of wow factors to look forward to, some of which are a colour dance, silent disco and Disney hour’.

In addition to the musical line up, which includes The Beaten Tracks, The Dolomites and two performances by the Batala Samba Band, there will be stalls, activities, food vendors and a show by the Suzanne Hill School of Dance.

Check out next week’s Observer and www.bognor.co.uk for coverage.